Update on Hit Row’s WWE status, and a note on creative at Raw last night

– It had previously been reported that Hit Row and especially Top Dolla had heat backstage which seemed like the reason for Hit Row’s 8 second loss in the recent Tag Team Gauntlet Match however this may not be the case.

Fightful Select has reported that WWE higher-ups told them that while there are no significant creative plans for Hit Row, there is nothing out of the ordinary in how they are viewed by management. Instead, a WWE source close to creative noted that Hit Row and others were brought back to the company to provide depth and stop rematch-heavy shows from being put together.

– The Observer reports that Seth Rollins’ open challenge was planned for last night’s RAW until the last minute, due to Vince McMahon. The first 30 minutes of the show were changed, as McMahon wanted the angle between Rollins and Finn Bálor to open the show.

