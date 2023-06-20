Trish Stratus claims final spot in WWE MITB ladder match, Umaga’s son to make wrestling debut
– On tonight’s Raw, Trish Stratus defeated Raquel Rodriguez by DQ after Becky Lynch interfered to earn the last spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Match.
EXCLUSIVE: @trishstratuscom & @ZoeyStarkWWE are going to #MITB!
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2023
Was there any doubt? #MITB
📸 Winner’s circle photo by @TheMattyCox
💄Glam by @beautybyjett pic.twitter.com/K9q9hdOcGK
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) June 20, 2023
– Zilla Fatu, the son of former WWE star Umaga, will soon be making his pro wrestling debut.
Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling announced Fatu’s debut for their upcoming Summer of Champions event at the Humble Civic Center on July 15.
‼️ The Debut of Zilla Fatu ‼️
Saturday, July 15th in Humble, Texas at the Humble Civic Center come see the must anticipated debut of @Zillafatu!!
8233 Will Clayton Pkwy
Humble, TX 77338
🎫 Tickets 🎫 https://t.co/UZFA0DCNEi pic.twitter.com/8nHLfLi26C
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 20, 2023