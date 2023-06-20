Trish Stratus claims final spot in WWE MITB ladder match, Umaga’s son to make wrestling debut

– On tonight’s Raw, Trish Stratus defeated Raquel Rodriguez by DQ after Becky Lynch interfered to earn the last spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Match.

– Zilla Fatu, the son of former WWE star Umaga, will soon be making his pro wrestling debut.

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling announced Fatu’s debut for their upcoming Summer of Champions event at the Humble Civic Center on July 15.