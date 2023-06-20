Tommy Dreamer diagnosed with skin cancer for a third time

Best wishes to Impact Wrestling’s (former WWE/ECW star) Tommy Dreamer, who revealed on his podcast that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer for a third time.

“I know you’re all looking at this and saying, ‘What the hell is so shiny on your head? Are you going to town? Are you having barbed wire matches? Being crazy?’ No, guess what ladies and gentlemen? That’s skin cancer. That’s right. Being a Guido all these years has caught up to me. This is the second time, no, the third time I’ve had skin cancer, and of course, it’s on my head but I’m not a pretty boy anymore. I’m hardcore.”

“Scary when they tell you you have cancer and it’s the best form of cancer, but you have to get it removed for this. They’re able to cut it out. It’s called Mohs surgery. I’ve had it before. I’ve had it here on my chest, I’ve had it on my head, and now I have a bigger one on my head. What you’re looking at is the grossness of 42 stitches. I had 23 outside and 19 inside. You don’t feel it when they’re cutting you. It’s weird. They numb your whole head. The weirdness of it is they have to cauterize your stuff, so you could smell your skin burning. The part that I didn’t like, you can hear the scalpel cutting open your head, and the worst part is you can hear them when they’re putting in the stitches. It’s a long task to get that many stitches, but it’s in your head. They can numb it, you’re not feeling it, but you can hear it. You don’t feel it, but you can hear it going into your skin and the tightening of the thread. It’s gross.”

I also learned if they pulled too tight, they have to do each one differently and they kept on looking straight ahead at me because the tighter you pull, you can raise your eyebrows, though me walking around with a people’s eyebrow, hey man, that could be pretty cool, but it’s like giving yourself a bit of a facelift, which I definitely need, but not just on one side/one eyebrow because the doctor was like if he pull too tight, your eyebrow is going to be raised.”