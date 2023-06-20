Notes on Trish Stratus, Madusa, Hornswoggle, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows

– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famers Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) and Trish Stratus will be featuring in an upcoming episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures in July. New episodes are currently airing on Sundays on A&E.

– Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Hornswoggle, also known as Swoggle said in a recent interview that his in-ring days are probably behind him, due to a second failed back surgery. Since his release in 2016 from WWE, he has worked for IMPACT and on the independent scene,he even made a cameo on AEW Dynamite.

– Speaking on Talk’n Shop, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows revealed an idea pitched for their WWE return that would have seen AJ Styles return to New Japan Pro Wrestling at the promotion’s “Burning Spirit” event on September 25, 2022, to help Anderson retain his NEVER Openweight Title against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Gallows and Anderson would have then returned to WWE the next night on the September 26 edition of Monday Night Raw in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The pitch was squashed by officials, though, as the trio wouldn’t have been able to travel from Japan to Edmonton to get back in time for Monday television.