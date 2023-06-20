Notes on AJ Styles, Rhea Ripley, Tony Khan, and NWA hosting live events in Highland Park

– WWE sources would neither confirm nor deny that Rhea Ripley’s relative inactivity between the ropes on company television is a consequence of kneecap problems. Fightful Select reports as much, noting the company’s response. Earlier this year, Ripley had told BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani that she was dealing with a lingering knee issue, which flared up again during her winning performance in the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble.

– While speaking on a recent edition of Talk’n Shop, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows revealed that an idea was pitched which would have seen AJ Styles return to NJPW. The plan was for Styles to help Anderson retain his NEVER Openweight Title against Hiroshi Tanahashi and then appear on Raw the next night. The pitch was quashed, though, as the trio wouldn’t have been able to travel from Japan to Edmonton in time for Raw.

– Tony Khan has announced…

TOMORROW at

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, @bryandanielson will call out @rainmakerXokada live on TBS, ahead of the historic Okada vs Danielson Dream Match at #ForbiddenDoor on PPV THIS SUNDAY! Don’t miss Wednesday Night Dynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork at

8pm ET/ 7pm CT

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Msh8upd47b — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 20, 2023

– Just announced…

BILLY CORGAN’S NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE TO HOST

TWO LIVE SHOWS IN HIGHLAND PARK

● JULY 8TH:“HP CARES FOR COOPER” CHARITY SHOW AT HIGHLAND PARK REC CENTER

● JULY 9TH: A DOUBLE-LIVE TAPING OF THE NWA’S SIGNATURE TELEVISION SHOW ‘NWA POWERRR’

Highland Park, Ill. – It’s been one year since the devastating mass shooting at a Fourth of July

parade in Highland Park where seven people were killed and the youngest wounded was an

8-year-old boy named Cooper Roberts, who was shot in the back. After a year of intensive

rehabilitation and multiple surgeries, Highland Park resident and NWA President Billy Corgan

felt compelled to bring the community together and host a family friendly charity event to help

fund Cooper Robert’s ongoing medical needs.

“HP Cares for Cooper” is a free event for the community and marks the highly anticipated return

of Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) to the Chicago area . Through sponsorship,

donations and a raffle, the event will help raise the funds needed for Cooper’s ongoing care,

medical equipment and to retrofit the family’s home. Funds raised will go directly to the family

and will additionally benefit the care of his twin brother Luke, who was also injured during the

mass shooting. (see below for ticket and reservation information)

By attending this charity show, fans will not only witness thrilling wrestling matches but also

make a profound and positive difference in the lives of the Roberts family, while showing the

resilience of the Highland Park community. The NWA is dedicated to giving back to communities

and believes in the power of wrestling to unite people for a common cause.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has shown extraordinary love and

support as we fight for Cooper,” said Keely Roberts, Cooper’s mother. “It is the kindness and

unwavering dedication of our community that has sustained us during these challenging

months.”

‘HP Cares for Cooper” will feature an incredible lineup of wrestling stars including NWA World’s

World Women’s Champion Kamille, the winners of the 2023 Crockett Cup Tournament Mike

Knox and Trevor Murdoch, NWA National Heavyweight Champion EC3, the NWA United States

Tag Team Champions ‘the Country Gentlemen’ A.J. Cazana and Anthony Andrews, NWA

Women’s Tag Team Champions ‘M95’ Madi and Missa Kate, NWA Women’s Television

Champion Kenzie Paige, Joe Alonzo, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, Natalia Markova, Robert Anthony,

Jay Bradley, and many more.

There will be an additional opportunity to see the complete National Wrestling Alliance roster in

action on Sunday, July 9, for NWA Powerrr tapings at Studio One, located at 1799 Green Bay

Rd, Highland Park. Two blocks of television tapings will allow fans to immerse themselves in the

excitement of witnessing their favorite NWA stars in action. Doors open at 1 p.m. for the first

block, with the show commencing at 2 p.m. For the second block, doors will open at 5 p.m., followed by the show at 6 p.m. Tickets for the tapings can be purchased at NWATix.com or at the door.

These tapings will provide fans with an opportunity to be part of the electrifying atmosphere of a live television production. (see below for ticket information)

Event Details:

What: ‘HP Cares for Cooper’

When: Saturday, July 8. Doors open at 1 p.m., and this free event kicks off at 2 p.m.

Where: The Recreation Center of Highland Park, 1207 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035.

Tickets: NWATix.com

Tickets for ‘HP Cares for Cooper’: Available starting Tuesday, June 20, at 12 pm CST at

NWATix.com.

While admission to the ‘HP Cares for Cooper’ show is free, fans who wish to secure VIP seats in the first or second rows can reserve those tickets for a minimum donation of $75 at NWATIX.com. In addition to reserving tickets, attendees are invited to contribute any

amount of money as a donation to this special event. Donations can be made at the venue or

electronically via a QR code that can be scanned using their phones. Event sponsorships and a

raffle will also benefit Cooper Roberts.

What: ‘NWA Powerrr Tapings’

When: Sunday, July 9, for NWA Powerrr Tapings, Doors open at 1 p.m. for the first block, with

the show commencing at 2 p.m. For the second block, doors will open at 5 p.m., followed by the

show at 6 p.m.

Where: The Recreation Center of Highland Park, Studio One, located at 1799 Green Bay Rd,

Highland Park.

Tickets: NWATix.com

Tickets for ‘NWA Powerrr Tapings’: Available starting Tuesday, June 20, at 12 pm CST at

NWATix.com. Tickets start at $24.95+

“The NWA is thrilled to return to Highland Park for this special weekend of wrestling and charity,”

said NWA President William Patrick Corgan. “We selected the Rec Center of Highland Park as

the venue for the charity show because it serves as a centralized location for the community to

gather and have a great time. We are honored to partner with the Roberts family, who have

endured so much since the tragedy. This event is a testament to the community’s resilience and

the unifying power of wrestling.” Additionally, following the successful live pay-per-view and

recorded television taping held at Studio One last April, “I am delighted to be returning to this

venue, which provides an intimate experience for our fans.”

Exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase at both events. The National Wrestling Alliance invites all fans, wrestling enthusiasts, and members of the community to come out and be part of these remarkable events. Together, we can make a positive impact and support those in need during this challenging time. Please note that the card and information are subject to change. For tickets and updates, please visit the NWA’s official website at NWATIX.com and follow the NWA on social media.