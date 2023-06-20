Moose signs new long-term deal with Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling star Moose has announced on social media that he has signed a new deal, noting it’s the longest-ever deal anyone has ever signed with Impact.

Moose said that at the moment, when you hear Impact Wrestling greats, you hear the names of AJ Styles and Kurt Angle and he wants his name up there with them.

“So with that goal in mind, I have more I have to get done before my time in Impact is done. Not only did I sign back with Impact Wrestling but I also signed the longest deal anyone has ever signed in company’s history,” Moose wrote. “A whole lot of work to be done so let’s go.”

He also added that to be great, you don’t have to beat the great wrestlers in other organizations and his body of work speaks for itself.

“I believe my peers in all other companies and organizations respect my work and at the end of the day that’s all that matters,” he said.

Moose signed his first Impact deal in 2016 and hinted a few days ago that his decision on where he goes will be solely made from happiness, comfort, and trust. “Money dream match ups, big arenas are all great but not my number 1 motivation,” he wrote.