LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT GOLD RUSH EPISODE

– Tonight’s WWE NXT Gold Rush Week 1 episode opens up on the USA Network with a look at WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins arriving to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida earlier today. We also see Bron Breakker arriving. We cut to an opening video package. We’re now live from the Performance Center as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

NXT North American Title Match: Tyler Bate vs. Wes Lee

We go right to the ring and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee is already out, as is Tyler Bate and special guest referee Mustafa Ali. Alicia Taylor does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and they lock up, then break. Bate slams Lee and grounds him as fans rally. They trade counters and we have an early stalemate. Lee with a shoulder and a headlock. They run the ropes and we get another showdown.

Bate with a headlock takedown into a 2 count as there’s a fast count by Ali which upsets everyone. Lee fights up and out. Bate out-wrestles Lee but gets taken down for 2. Lee has a word with Ali but Bate rolls him up for 2. Bate shoves Lee and yells at him now. They lock back up and tumble through the ropes to the floor. Fans count but Ali isn’t while Bate and Lee go at it. Bate drops Lee as fans count well past 10 and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and they collide in mid-air to “NXT!” chants as both go down. Ali counts. Bate strikes first but Lee fights back. They continue trading stiff strikes. Lee back-slides Bate but he rolls through. Lee unloads with kicks and a dropkick for a pop.

Bate with a big knee and flying clothesline. Bate goes on and launches Lee with a big suplex. Bate with a Standing Shooting Star for 2. Lee fights back and nails a superkick. Bate dodges the Cardiac Kick and hits a big clothesline for 2. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Bate goes up top but Lee stuns him and climbs up. Lee goes for a superplex to the floor but Bate blocks it. Bate rocks Lee and they fall… Lee to the floor and Bate to the mat.

Ali counts but runs out and helps Lee up, encouraging him to get back into the match. He also gives a pep talk to Bate. Lee comes right back in and delivers the Cardiac Kick, hitting Bate as soon as Ali moves out of the way from his pep talk.

Winner: Wes Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Ali raises both of their hands in the air but they stare him down.

– We get a quick hype video on Gigi Dolin. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Kiana James now. She goes on ranting about how she has ambition and Dolin needs to grow up. James says she was also reckless when she was young but she grew up and focused on success. James says Dolin can just keep swimming in the pool of mediocracy.

– Chase U is walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Finn Balor beat up Seth Rollins on RAW last night. Vic says he might not be at 100% but he is cleared to compete tonight.

– We go back to the ring for a Chase University pep rally for Thea Hail as she prepares to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton next week. Duke Hudson, holding his MVP trophy, hypes Hail up and how she will become the youngest NXT Women’s Champion. The ring has a red apron cover, and large photos of Hail are on display.

Duke introduces Hail and out she comes with the other Chase U students, as well as Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey. Hail gets a big pop on her way to the ring. Hail goes on about how she just graduated high school last year and didn’t want college, she only wanted to be where she is now. Gulak and Dempsey can’t believe Hail just graduated high school. Duke tells them this is a pep rally, relax. Hail goes on and gives shout-outs to Duke and Mr. Andre Chase, who is at home watching. She thanks Dempsey and Gulak some more for teaching her what she needs to give Stratton a Chase U-sized ass whooping next week.

The music interrupts and out comes Stratton. She knocks the pep rally and goes on about how Hail got lucky in the Battle Royal, but that won’t happen next week. Duke defends Hail and says she is taking the title from Stratton next week. Duke is fired up as he goes on about how he and everywhere believes in Hail. Stratton says don’t make me gag. She promises to retain next week, and that Hail won’t make her tap out. Hail suddenly takes Stratton down into a Kimura Lock, then lets up. Hail and Chase U celebrate as Stratton clutches her arm at the entrance-way.

– We see footage of The Schism from last week. Joe Gacy is upset with himself, taking the blame for the loss to Mustafa Ali, Tyler Bate and Wes Lee. Jagger Reid agrees that Gacy’s actions are impacting them all. Ava asks Fowler, how dare you? Gacy agrees with Fowler and says The Dyad has been hitting harder than ever, so he will look inside himself at his shortcomings. Gacy goes on and Ava says they will not fall from one chop, they can’t change what happened… 4 roots, 1 tree. The Dyad walks off as Ava and Gacy exchange looks. The Diamond Mine is backstage now, watching what The Schism just said. Ivy Nile says The Schism only won a few weeks back because of Ava’s cheap shot. Julius Creed says The Schism is a cancer to NXT, a serious threat they need to consider.

#1 Contenders Triple Threat: Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

We go back to the ring for tonight’s #1 Contenders Triple Threat and out comes Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen with Fallon Henley. The winners will become the #1 contenders for a Week 2 title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus Back to commercial.