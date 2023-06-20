Angelina Love on winning Knockouts title: “I was completely unconscious on PPV when it happened”

Angelina Love won the TNA Knockouts Title in 2009, and she recalled recently that she was unconscious at the time of her win. Love won the title at Lockdown 2009 in a three-way match with Awesome Kong and Taylor Wilde, which ended when Wilde hit Love with a crossbody and Love appeared to be unconscious after until she was able to crawl over and make the pin after Kong delivered a big boot to Wilde. Speaking with WrestlingNewsCo, Love acknowledged that she was knocked out and didn’t remember winning the title.

“I would love to say that the first time I ever won the championship was, like, my best, most memorable win,” Love said (per Wrestling Inc). “But I was completely unconscious on PPV when it happened. So it didn’t quite go the way I pictured it in my head. But I’m definitely proud of that, because the time that I was in TNA was when we were rocking and rolling.”

She continued, “We were on Spike TV, and the Ultimate Fighter was on after us. WWE had gone PG, so everybody was going to TNA, where we were, especially Velvet and I, really pushing the envelope. To be able to have the height of my success at that time is just the best. It’s awesome.”