WWE to celebrate 25 years of Edge this week

WWE will be celebrating 25 years of Edge this week on WWE.COM and all of WWE’s social media channels.

The Rated-R Superstar made his WWE in-ring debut at June 22, 1998 episode of Monday Night Raw and the rest, as they say, is history.

WWE’s social media team will be busy rolling out classic lookbacks, never-before-seen photos, special editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, and publish all-new videos honoring Edge’s legacy throughout the week.

The company is also asking fans to share their favorite memory of the Hall of Famer by using the hashtag #Edge25.