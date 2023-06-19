Wrestling is returning to the Mall of America

F1RST Wrestling announced that the promotion and Pepsi will present the Saturday Night Nitro at the Mall of America on September 9, 2023. This will mark the second year in a row that F1RST has held an event there. Ticket sales was not mentioned.

The first Saturday Night Nitro event, which was held on September 10, 2022, featured a match between Dante Martin and Rob Van Dam. This bout led to a tag team match where Martin and RVD faced The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari & Sonny Kiss). Plus, Orange Cassidy battled Effy. Ethan Page and Colt Cabana, among other stars, competed at the show.

Mall of America previously hosted the premiere episode of WCW Nitro on September 4, 1995. The first episode of WCW Nitro was headlined by Hulk Hogan clashing with Big Bubba Rogers. Elsewhere on the show, Lex Luger memorably made an appearance as he jumped from WWF to WCW.

The official Mall of America Twitter account previously said the mall would be willing to host an episode of AEW Dynamite.