Tommaso Ciampa returns on Raw

Tommaso Ciampa has made his in-ring return for WWE.

Tonight’s RAW saw Ciampa interrupt a promo by hometown star The Miz. Miz was happy to see his former tag team partner, but Ciampa immediately punched Miz and the match began. The following comes from our detailed RAW report-

We cut to the ring and The Miz has a mic, and he’s angry. He’s tired of Seth Rollins’ problems, what about his? Miz says he was going to answer the Open Challenge and win the WWE World Heavyweight Title. Miz goes on about how he’s a God here in Cleveland. He issues an Open Challenge of his own but the music hits and out comes Tommaso Ciampa to make his return. Miz is happy to see his friend back but Ciampa enters the ring and quickly drops him with a right hand.

The Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa stomps away on The Miz as the bell rings, sending him to the floor. Ciampa follows and dominates Miz on the floor, taking off the top of the announce table and slamming Miz through the top piece.

Ciampa is ranting about how Miz never reached out while he was injured. Ciampa brings it back in but Miz fights now. Ciampa turns it around but Miz catches him with a DDT for 2.

Miz stomps away and trash talks now. Miz with more offense to cheers and boos. Miz chokes Ciampa on the middle rope as the referee warns him. Miz with It Kicks in the corner now.

Miz goes on and hits the corner clothesline. Miz goes up top and flies but Ciampa decks him in mid-air with a kick, then hits the Fairytale Ending for the pin to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

After the match, Ciampa stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Ciampa poses in the corner now.