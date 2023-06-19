Sabu on why he chooses to miss a move in matches

During a recent signing session with Golden Ring Collectibles, Sabu explained his rationale for choosing a performance style that sometimes sees him botching a maneuver on purpose (via Wrestling Inc). He also commented on his cessation from performing, but admitted he can’t reliably take on matches at his previous capacity. You can find a few highlights and watch the full appearance below.

On why he chooses to miss a move in matches:

“When we do a move, and we f*** it up, that’s the only take we get. [In movies], they do 100 takes to get one good one. [In wrestling,] if we slip and miss, we miss! Often, three or four times a week, if I hit a triple jump moonsault, and I do it in every match, I’m gonna miss it every now and then, even if I don’t try to miss them. But I try to miss them sometimes to make it more drama[tic]. Like I’ll miss it the first time, hit it the second time. But I’ll do that on purpose, and I get criticized for that, ‘Oh, he missed it!’”

On if he thinks of himself as retired:

“It kills me to have to say [I’m] retired. I never thought about it until three years ago, when I got hurt.”



