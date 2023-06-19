Ronda Rousey tears up during phone call with daughter on ‘Stars On Mars’

TMZ shared:

Ronda Rousey was brought back to earth for an emotional moment during her time on “Mars” … with the UFC legend breaking down in tears during a video conversation with her daughter.

Ronda and other big names were completely separated from the real world for weeks as they competed on the Fox show, “Stars on Mars” … and in the latest episode of the series, all the remaining contestants appear to be struggling with their living conditions.

In an emotional clip, Ronda is shown FaceTiming with her 1-year-old, La’akea, and her husband, Travis Browne … and she can’t help but cry as she looks at her daughter’s smiling face.

“Hi, my beautiful angel!!” Ronda said … with Travis replying, “We love ya.”

Ex-NFL star Richard Sherman also shared his issues with being away from his loved ones … admitting he felt like he was experiencing “space madness.”

Lance Armstrong said the competition is no joke … adding, “The long game here is brutal. The mental side of this is torture.”

The whole episode airs Monday night at 8 PM … and for those with big hearts, get a box of tissues ready.