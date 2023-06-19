Punk’s return leads Collision to largest AEW non-PPV crowd in many months

Just over 9,000 fans turned up at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois for Collision’s premiere episode this past Saturday.

That was the best non-PPV attendance for AEW in many, many months but obviously fell short of the 15,000+ fans that were here the last two times the company used the arena for Punk’s original arrival and then Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The company is staying in Chicago for this week’s episode of Dynamite as well but it’s moving its television taping to the much smaller Wintrust Arena. Just under 6,000 fans have tickets for this show according to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix and it will most likely surpass the 6,060 number that they had in November when they were there last time.

There are rumors that CM Punk will be on Dynamite this Wednesday since the show is also in Chicago.