Notes on Bobby Lashley and Rob Van Dam

– On Saturday Night, Bobby Lashley made his return to the ring at a WWE House Show which took place in Cincinnati, OH. Lashley went one-on-one with Karrion Kross. It was Lashley’s first match since losing to AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament on May 12th.

– Speaking recently with Keepin’ It 100, Rob Van Dam shared some background details on why he chose to break ties with WWE in 2014 (per Wrestling Inc. Van Dam had been a core component of the ECW roster before WWE acquired the promotion in 2001, but found his experience working under new ownership unsustainable. Van Dam ultimately left WWE and moved on to other pursuits in the industry. You can find a few highlights and listen to the complete podcast below.

On his personal status that precipitated his departure:

“I needed to get away. I just had enough. My contract was coming up, they had destroyed ECW, and personally, they weren’t doing much with me. I don’t know if they were trying to get me to go through and then work my way back up or what, but I found myself just in a place where I was not spiritually well. And that’s why I left because I realized that my spirit needed a serious tune up, and that was something I couldn’t do while I was under those conditions.”

On the performance conditions that contributed to his choice to leave:

“It did drive me nuts. I went through cycles of frustration when I thought I was gonna leave and take the next flight home, and then, you know, a couple of days later, I’d be like, ‘Wow!’ because cool things would happen and I loved it. … And there’s other times where the monotony just feeling like I can’t do anything.”