Notes on Bill Goldberg, Sting, RVD, Athena vs. Kiera Hogan, Ace Steel, and more

– Top Dolla is “not very popular” with some people backstage within WWE, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– In an update from Sean Sapp of Fightful Select, it looks like several former WWE Superstars are set to be a part of Goldberg’s last match event. Sting, Rob Van Dam, Chris Masters, John Morrison, and many others are reported to be part of the event that could host the Hall of Famer’s final contest. In an update on the company from Israel that is hoping to land Goldberg for a match, we’ve learned some more. The company running the show is also hoping to land Sting, RVD, Chris Masters, John Morrison and more.

– Ring of Honor shot Athena vs. Keira Hogan in a ROH Women’s World Championship “Chicago Strret Fight” Saturday night after the first ever AEW “Collision.” According to a live report from the show, the match featured ladders, kendo sticks and even thumbtacks.

– Ace Steel is officially back with AEW.

There have been a lot of rumors on Steel’s AEW future as of late, but a new report from Fightful Select confirms that he is currently signed to AEW. The current plan is for Steel to help out with CM Punk’s storylines.

While Steel is working for AEW, it was noted that he will not be present for any AEW shows, at least for now unless that changes. Steel is in Chicago, where he lives, but he is not at the United Center for tonight’s AEW Collision premiere.

Steel previously worked as an AEW Producer but there’s no word yet on what his current job title is.

Punk returned with a promo to open tonight's AEW Collision premiere.