News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:

* Logan Paul returns

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

* Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya in a Night of Champions rematch

* Seth Rollins defends the WWE World Heavyweight Title in an Open Challenge

* Raquel Rodriguez vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in the final WWE Money In the Bank qualifier