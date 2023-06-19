News for tonight’s WWE Raw
Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:
* Logan Paul returns
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed
* Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya in a Night of Champions rematch
* Seth Rollins defends the WWE World Heavyweight Title in an Open Challenge
* Raquel Rodriguez vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in the final WWE Money In the Bank qualifier