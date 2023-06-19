Mark Henry comments on LA Knight’s creative direction

As seen during the most recent Smackdown, LA Knight lost a match to Santos Escobar. While he was able to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, Knight has lost most of his matches in 2023 so far.

During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said the following about Knight’s creative direction…

“It sucks, man, that there have been times, and Bully can attest to that, that somebody gets over naturally and organically, and then they say, ‘Well, he’s already getting over, let’s do something with somebody else,’ rather than pile it on that guy. Pour the gasoline on the fire. The squeaky wheel gets the oil. Say something. ‘Will y’all do something with me, please? I’m busting my ass, I’m getting over.’ I don’t know if LA Knight is doing that. You gotta lobby for yourself and if they say no, then you know what the deal is. When your contract comes up, don’t try to renew.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)