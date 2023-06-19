Logan Paul added to WWE Money in the Bank

Social media star and part-time WWE Superstar Logan Paul is set to make his Money In the Bank Ladder Match debut.

Paul appeared on tonight’s RAW to announce that he will compete in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match on July 1 in London, England, making this a 7-man bout. The segment saw LA Knight, Butch, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet get involved, then ended with Paul nailing a big dive on the others, then posing up on a ladder.

The Men’s MITB Ladder Match now features LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul.

He's really getting booed in his own hometown 😭@LoganPaul #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RoyC6q4fIF — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 20, 2023

He pulled some strings! @LoganPaul is in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match! 😱💰#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/S9Itm0eicj — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 20, 2023