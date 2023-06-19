LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network, live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring as the music hits and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for his Open Challenge.

Rollins stops in the ring and takes it all in as fans sing his song. Finn Balor suddenly attacks from behind to boos. Balor takes Rollins to the floor to a “you suck!” chant now. He sends Rollins into the steel ring steps and stomps away. Officials hold Balor back now but he breaks free and hits a big Coup de Grace, then another off the announce table.

Officials move Balor towards the ramp but he runs around the ring to deliver another big Coup de Grace off the steel steps. Rollins yells out in pain while officials hold Balor back. Balor talks some trash as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what Finn Balor just did to Seth Rollins. We cut backstage to a hurt Rollins walking with officials, asking where Balor is. Balor suddenly attacks and destroys Rollins again. Balor nails a belt shot, then kneels down with the title and says he’s been waiting 7 years for this and the title is his.

– We cut to the ring and The Miz has a mic, and he’s angry. He’s tired of Seth Rollins’ problems, what about his? Miz says he was going to answer the Open Challenge and win the WWE World Heavyweight Title. Miz goes on about how he’s a God here in Cleveland. He issues an Open Challenge of his own but the music hits and out comes Tommaso Ciampa to make his return. Miz is happy to see his friend back but Ciampa enters the ring and quickly drops him with a right hand.

The Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa stomps away on The Miz as the bell rings, sending him to the floor. Ciampa follows and dominates Miz on the floor, taking off the top of the announce table and slamming Miz through the top piece.

Ciampa is ranting about how Miz never reached out while he was injured. Ciampa brings it back in but Miz fights now. Ciampa turns it around but Miz catches him with a DDT for 2.

Miz stomps away and trash talks now. Miz with more offense to cheers and boos. Miz chokes Ciampa on the middle rope as the referee warns him. Miz with It Kicks in the corner now.

Miz goes on and hits the corner clothesline. Miz goes up top and flies but Ciampa decks him in mid-air with a kick, then hits the Fairytale Ending for the pin to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, Ciampa stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Ciampa poses in the corner now.

– Still to come, Logan Paul, the final Money In the Bank qualifier, and more.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. They head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor says Seth Rollins’ Open Challenge was canceled by him, because he’s the one who will win the WWE World Heavyweight Title. Balor says if fans like singing Rollins’ song so much, they can sing it at his funeral. Ripley goes on about how The Judgment Day will dominate in their respective matches at Money In the Bank.

Priest promises to bring the briefcase home, then warns Cody Rhodes to quit talking about Dominik. Dominik keeps trying to talk but the boos are loud. Dominik finally challenges Cody to find two partners and step up to a united Judgment Day later tonight. Fans boo and that ends the segment.

– We get a video on what happened with The Bloodline on last Friday’s SmackDown.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn now. He asks about The Bloodline but Owens is sick of talking about them each week. Sami says enough is enough, he didn’t want to do this in public but he’s coming as a friend and he thinks Owens is a rage-a-holic with anger problems. Owens denies this. Sami says he will drop it if Owens goes the rest of the night without blowing up but if he blows up, he has to admit he has a problem. Owens says Sami is on.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

We go back to the ring and out comes Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see someone’s social media feed scrolling and it includes several clips of Green being a “Karen” in public. Out next comes Katana Chance and Kayden Carter as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. We see how these teams had words backstage last week. Deville starts off with Chance and drops her.

Deville dominates and trash talks. Green takes over and knocks Carter on the apron. Carter tags in and they double team Green now. Carter then runs wild on both opponents and Green saves Deville from a pin. They go on and hit their After Party finisher on Deville for the fairly quick win.

Winners: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

– After the match, Green and Deville rant at ringside as Chance and Carter celebrate in the ring.

– Cathy Kelley is near the stage now. She brings out Cody Rhodes to a big pop, then asks about The Judgment Day’s challenge from earlier. He praises members of the faction and says then there’s just… Dom. Fans boo Dominik Mysterio’s name. Cody says two partners shouldn’t be hard to find, so he accepts. The music starts back up as fans cheer Cody on. We go to commercial.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander vs. Indus Sher

Back from the break and out comes Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Indus Sher is out next – Veer and Sanga with Jinder Mahal.

The bell rings and Shelton immediately knocks Sanga off the apron with a big knee. Cedric and Shelton double team Veer now.

Cedric knocks Sanga back to the floor and flies out but gets caught, then saved by Shelton. Veer levels Shelton back in the ring now while Sanga launches Cedric into the barrier. Veer works Shelton over as Jinder watches.

Sanga joins Veer for the big double team now. They go on and hit the flying leg drop into a backbreaker finisher on Shelton for the pin to win.

Winners: Indus Sher

– After the match, Jinder looks on as Veer and Sanga stand tall in the ring.

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are walking backstage. A staffer spills a drink on Owens but he keeps his cool and says he has an idiot problem, not an anger problem. They approach Matt Riddle now and he starts ranting. This annoys Owens and he almost loses his cool but he holds it all in, and wishes Riddle good luck in tonight’s match. The champs keep walking as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Samantha Irvin introduces Logan Paul, who is sitting on top of a ladder as the Money In the Bank briefcases hang next to him.

Paul is glad to be back in Ohio. He talks about seeing young fans in the crowd who just need to be inspired. Paul says the best people in the world come from here in Cleveland. Fans pop. Paul names LeBron James, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, and himself. Paul then goes into insulting the people of Cleveland to boos. Paul goes on and says now Clevelanders stop losing. He went to WWE management and now he will be competing in Money In the Bank. Paul says he will win the briefcase, then cash-in to win the title, then bring it back to Cleveland to celebrate.

The music hits and out comes Ricochet to congratulate Paul. He says Paul is only in the match because Ricochet made Paul go viral at the Royal Rumble. Ricochet says this changes nothing as he will still win Money In the Bank. The music hits and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura. He says unlike Ricochet, he does care Paul is in the match and this gives him more reason to win.

The music hits and out comes LA Knight to a big pop now. He takes shots at the others in the ring but the music interrupts and out comes Santos Escobar, who hears nothing but empty promises. Santos says he will win Money In the Bank and represent The LWO. The music hits and out comes Butch with no mic. A big brawl breaks out now. It comes down to Paul and Butch but Paul nails a big right hand to empty the ring. Paul then runs the ring and hits a big dive to the floor on the others as fans boo. Paul goes back in and climbs the ladder to pose up near the briefcases.

– We see how Finn Balor attacked Seth Rollins earlier tonight. The announcers say doctors have ruled that Rollins cannot compete tonight.

Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser

We go back to the ring and out comes Matt Riddle. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Imperium – Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. We see what led to this match, including how Riddle hurt Giovanni Vinci. The bell rings and they go at it as GUNTHER looks on.