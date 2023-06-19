Kris Statlander says she can prove win over Jade Cargill “wasn’t a fluke”

Speaking recently with Bleav In Pro Wrestling, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander shared her thoughts on ending Jade Cargill’s impressive 508-day reign with the title (via Wrestling Inc). Statlander claimed the belt after Cargill’s open challenge at AEW Double Or Nothing and expressed her confidence that she can continue to retain the championship even if the prior holder comes calling. You can find a few highlights from Statlander and watch the complete interview below.

On the circumstances leading up to her win:

“It’s hard to really say what is the right or wrong thing to do [with] wrestling. Jade fell because of her overconfidence … it’s not my fault that she put out the open challenge and I took advantage of that.”

On the factors surrounding the rationale of the match:

“Sure, I was fresh, because I didn’t just have a match and she did, but I also [hadn’t] wrestled a match in nine months. I think that everything we did made sense … One day, when she comes back, [I] can prove that it wasn’t just a fluke.”