Jimmy Jacobs comments on leaving Impact, Gunther praises a fellow WWE superstar

– While speaking with WrestlingNewsCo’s Steve Fall, Intercontinental Champion Gunther spoke highly about Kevin Owens and explained why they have good chemistry together.

He said: “He seems to have some temper issues for some reason. I don’t know exactly what’s going on there. Overall, though, to get in the ring and have a singles match with him was really good. I think the energy he brings to the ring is a very good match for the energy I bring to the ring. It’s a very good contrast. “I think if you visually look at us, people can really relate with someone standing up to a bully and not taking anything from him. I think that’s why people connected with that match and story in a very authentic way. Besides all of that, he’s been here for so long and has achieved a lot of great things. I really enjoyed being in the ring with him. He’s very intense. Very physical, as well. I like when my matches are — I’m not a believer that matches need to be crisp and beautiful all the time.”

– Jimmy Jacobs opens up about his time in IMPACT Wrestling.

News broke this past Wednesday that Jacobs was leaving IMPACT and taking a new creative position with AEW, with his first day being the June 14th edition of AEW Dynamite. This ended the former ROH tag champion’s near six year run with the company following his departure from WWE. Today, Jacobs has taken to Instagram to reflect on those last six years, ones that he is proud of due to IMPACT’s collaborative nature.

Nothing I write here can adequately capture my feelings about my time with IMPACT Wrestling. I’m beyond grateful for the playground I got to create in and the playmates I got to create with. From the first day I arrived at IMPACT in November of 2017, I was blessed to collaborate with a cast of dedicated and bright human beings in an effort to share our passion with the world. It was refreshing to be surrounded by people who not only tolerated my idiosyncrasies, but more often than not, embraced them. I’m proud to be a part the vision we all created and of the progress that the company as a whole has made throughout that time. I will always have love in my heart for that entire crew, roles big and small, as when you’re in the trenches making TV every single week, you really appreciate the fact that it takes the effort of each and every person to make the cogs in the machine go round. I will always cherish my time with the special group of people at IMPACT Wrestling, and I look forward to seeing the magic they make in the future.

A report surfaced earlier today revealing that AEW might be bringing in another top industry name to join their staff.