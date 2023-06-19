Impact star signs new deal, the Forbidden Door main event, Amanda Huber working for AEW, more

– PWInsider reports Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay is believed to be closing the show at Forbidden Door.

– Moose took to social media to announce that he has re-signed with IMPACT, to the longest contract ever offered in the company. He went to say before he retires he wants to be known as Mr. Impact Wrestling.

– PWInsider reports that Amanda Huber, wife of the late Brodie Lee, is now working on the production end of AEW. She had been working in the community outreach area of the company but was recruited by Michael Mansury to come over to production and she accepted the job.

– CMLL 90th Anniversary Show Date and Location Announced…

CMLL has been around since 1933 as the Empresa Mexicana de Lucha Libre (EMLL) [Mexican Wrestling Enterprise] and is regarded as the oldest professional wrestling organization still in operation. It was renamed Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) [World Wrestling Council] in 1991.

The promotion has confirmed the date and venue for its 90th anniversary show as it will take place at the Arena México, Mexico City, on Saturday, September 16th, at 5.00 pm local time.

No talent or matches have yet been announced.