The return of Scorpio Sky announced on AEW Collision
Scorpio Sky is coming back to AEW soon.
The former multi-time TNT Champion and one-time AEW tag champion has been out of action since July of 2022 due to the combination of injuries and a lack of creative. However, he was advertised on this evening’s premiere of Collision and looks to be a member of the Collision roster going forward.
The future and present of #AEW, @ScorpioSky!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/sz0apaPNzg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2023