Ted DiBiase comments on charges against Ted Jr.

Ted DiBiase doesn’t buy the charges of wire fraud and more against his son Ted DiBiase Jr. As has been reported, DiBiase Jr. has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering in relation to the misappropriation of millions of dollars earmarked for low-income people in Mississippi.

DiBiase Sr. was asked about the situation during an appearance on Going Ringside, and he said that he believes is son is being scapegoated.

“We’re doing good,” DiBiase said (per Fightful). “And all of that is a bunch of garbage. I’m not at liberty to talk about it but you know it’s kind of like they’re looking for a scapegoat.”

He added, “We’re caught in the middle of it. If I didn’t have a celebrity name they wouldn’t even be looking at me.”

Ted Jr.’s trial has been delayed at the government’s request so that both sides can review the case and prepare. He has pleaded not guilty.