Shawn Michaels and Nick Wayne notes

– Congratulations to AEW protégé Nick Wayne upon graduating from high school.

Nick will officially debut on AEW after he turns 18 next month (July), he has been wrestling on the independent scene since age 16.

– Shawn Michaels reflects…

35 years ago, I entered @WWE as The Heartbreak Kid and what a ride it's been!

Thank you to WWE for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime and to the incredible WWE Universe for your unending support!

You're the reason I've still got that sweet chin music after all these years! https://t.co/K4nqqcFm1p

— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 18, 2023