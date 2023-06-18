Shawn Michaels and Nick Wayne notes
– Congratulations to AEW protégé Nick Wayne upon graduating from high school.
23’ 🎓 pic.twitter.com/a45BrP2Aiu
— Nick Wayne (@thenickwayne) June 18, 2023
Nick will officially debut on AEW after he turns 18 next month (July), he has been wrestling on the independent scene since age 16.
– Shawn Michaels reflects…
35 years ago, I entered @WWE as The Heartbreak Kid and what a ride it's been!
Thank you to WWE for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime and to the incredible WWE Universe for your unending support!
You're the reason I've still got that sweet chin music after all these years! https://t.co/K4nqqcFm1p
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 18, 2023