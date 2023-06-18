Shawn Michaels and Nick Wayne notes

Jun 18, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– Congratulations to AEW protégé Nick Wayne upon graduating from high school.

Nick will officially debut on AEW after he turns 18 next month (July), he has been wrestling on the independent scene since age 16.

– Shawn Michaels reflects…

