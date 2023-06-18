ROH to move tapings to Saturday night prior to Collision

With the new TV tapings of Collision, Ring of Honor will now move its tapings schedule to Saturday night, filming prior to the start of the live Collision broadcast.

Rampage will continue to tape after Dynamite every Wednesday night, with the new TV day lessening the load from Wednesday.

It’s likely that ROH weekend tapings at Universal Studios in Florida will now stop being held as the show can have a steady Saturday night taping every week.

Several matches which will form part of the upcoming ROH TV were filmed yesterday in Chicago.