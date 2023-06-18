Notes on Skye Blue, Jake Crist, and Chris Hero

Jun 18, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Congratulations to Jake Crist on defeating Steve Maclin to become the NEW Wrestling REVOLVER World Champion in Dayton, Ohio last night.

– Just announced…

– Kyle Fletcher and Skye Blue of AEW, announced they are officially a couple on social media today.

