Notes on Skye Blue, Jake Crist, and Chris Hero

– Congratulations to Jake Crist on defeating Steve Maclin to become the NEW Wrestling REVOLVER World Champion in Dayton, Ohio last night.

– Just announced…

The official match-maker of #TheCoast Chris Hero will be in the building!

Be there for this CANT MISS EVENT!

☀️Cruel Summer☀️

📅Saturday July 8th 2023

📍The United Irish Cultural Center

🌉San Francisco Ca

Tickets on sale now!

🎟️https://t.co/NmeAy9BFcY pic.twitter.com/5XQ4kAwqco

— West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) June 18, 2023