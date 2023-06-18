Notes on Skye Blue, Jake Crist, and Chris Hero
– Congratulations to Jake Crist on defeating Steve Maclin to become the NEW Wrestling REVOLVER World Champion in Dayton, Ohio last night.
#AndNEW@PWRevolver World Champion
"The Firestarter" Jake Crist!#RevolverDESTINY
Watch the @FiteTV+ Replay: https://t.co/prInwxa2K8 pic.twitter.com/1YaEjv6OMe
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) June 18, 2023
– Just announced…
The official match-maker of #TheCoast Chris Hero will be in the building!
Be there for this CANT MISS EVENT!
☀️Cruel Summer☀️
📅Saturday July 8th 2023
📍The United Irish Cultural Center
🌉San Francisco Ca
Tickets on sale now!
🎟️https://t.co/NmeAy9BFcY pic.twitter.com/5XQ4kAwqco
— West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) June 18, 2023
– Kyle Fletcher and Skye Blue of AEW, announced they are officially a couple on social media today.