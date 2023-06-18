News and Notes on Abadon, Skye Blue, Chris Hero, and Bandido

– Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno in WWE) was backstage last night in Chicago working as producer for several ROH matches. Hero was brought in on a trial basis, and is not under an AEW contract yet.

– Abadon defeated Sonny Kiss to become the NEW Pro Wrestling Afterdark PRIDE Champion

– Bandido posted on FB that he possibly broke his wrist against Takeshita on Rampage.

He said the first diagnosis was a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury that would require immediate surgery. However, he is going to get a second opinion on Monday.

