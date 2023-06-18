News and Notes on Abadon, Skye Blue, Chris Hero, and Bandido

Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno in WWE) was backstage last night in Chicago working as producer for several ROH matches. Hero was brought in on a trial basis, and is not under an AEW contract yet.

Abadon defeated Sonny Kiss to become the NEW Pro Wrestling Afterdark PRIDE Champion

Bandido posted on FB that he possibly broke his wrist against Takeshita on Rampage.

He said the first diagnosis was a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury that would require immediate surgery. However, he is going to get a second opinion on Monday.

Skye Blue last night had all of her hometown (Chicago) fans attention…

