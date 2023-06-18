Jim Ross “stepping away to heal” after rough night at Collision

Jun 18, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: AEW

AEW commentator Jim Ross apologized on social media for the way he sounded last night on Collision and said that he’s taking a break from now on to heal.

“I apologize for the way I sounded tonight. Going to step away to heal. Thanks for your support,” JR’s message read.

The WWE Hall of Famer had another tweet earlier in the day, posting a selfie with a huge black eye, writing that he had a bad fall in the morning but was still headed to Chicago to call the premiere episode of Collision.

JR was announced as one third of the Collision broadcast booth, with Kevin Kelly doing main play-by-play and Nigel McGuinness doing color commentary while JR provided analysis.

