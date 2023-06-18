Drew McIntyre serves as WWE Ambassador at the Special Olympics

WWE sent Drew McIntyre to the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany, from June 17 to 25 as a Special Olympics Global Ambassador.

As previously reported, McIntyre’s WWE future has been much talked about over the last few months. His contract is slated to expire in February 2024 although more time could be added to it due to the time that he’s missed.

McIntyre has been on the sidelines with an injury and waiting for the right creative since WrestleMania 39. It was recently reported that WWE has been pitching ideas to get McIntyre involved on TV as soon as Money in the Bank on July