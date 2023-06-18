CM Punk returns on Collision, drops first in-ring promo

CM Punk returned to AEW at Collision, opening the broadcast with a promo much to delight of the Chicago crowd who cheered big time for their returning hero.

Punk, with boots hanging around his neck and carrying a red bag which clearly had a wrestling title inside, said when he was last seen here, he carried the contents of the bag and whatever is inside belonged to him only until someone beats him for it.

His AEW World title was taken away from him just days after he won it at All Out from Jon Moxley.

Punk said he’ll always be himself and knows that his presence makes other people uncomfortable because he always speaks the truth. Fans inside the arena seemed to agree with him as they all started a “F*ck The Elite” chant.

The former champion also mentioned David Zaslav, the chief at Warner Bros. Discovery, who he said he calls him “One Bill Phil” because at the end of the day he is the only true article “in a business full of counterfeit bucks.” Ouch!

Chicago’s favorite son wrapped up the promo by saying that some people would have wanted him to hang up the boots he’s carrying around his neck but he’s staying around until someone can fill them.

Punk later joined FTR in the main event of the show, taking on the trio of Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson, and Jay White in a match which the faces won after Punk pinned Robinson.