AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door nearly sold out

The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WrestleTix reports they’ve sold 12,946 tickets and there are 26 tickets left.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Card:

IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Jungle Boy

AEW World Champion MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi