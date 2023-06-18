AEW Collision Review

by Chris Soriano

Hey guys it’s Chris and the time has come!!! The debut of AEW Collision! The Collision opening video aired to the tune of Sir Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting! Great song and honestly a great move to have that as the intro. We have some huge pyro shot off on the stage while the broadcast team of Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness introduces everyone. There were loud CM Punk chants from the crowd and they were instantly rewarded as “Cult of Personality” hits!

CM Punk makes his entrance and the crowd is in a frenzy!! Punk walked out with a pair of black boots tied around his neck and a red bag in his hand. Once inside the ring, Punk blew a kiss to the crowd and set his red bag down. Punk stood in the middle of the ring and looked into the hard camera while the crowd continued to chant his name. Punk removed the AEW logo from his microphone and tossed it aside. “I don’t know if you guys heard, but I’m tired of being nice,” Punk said. Punk said he was gone ten months with a ruptured tricep tendon that was torn off the born. He said he’s still here and as long as he is, it’s the professional wrestling business. Punk said it’s a business for grownups and not a popularity contest. He said he probably would have lost that one a long time ago if it was. Punk said they were going to talk about the future, but first they had to talk about his past. He said that if someone had told 15 year-old him that he’d sell out legendary venues, he’s not sure he would have believed that person. Punk said he’s tired of being nice and told the crowd to tell him when he’s telling lies.Punk said he got to where he is by riding the wave of smart and passionate professional wrestling fans. Punk said he’s never compromised and has been unapologetic. Punk said he couldn’t have done it without all of the fans. Punk said there are some people who hate him for the same reason that they love him. Punk said he is the truth and the truth is painful. A “F— the Elite” chant broke out. Punk pointed to signs that labeled him a hero, Pepsi Phil, and another that labeled him CM Junk. Punk said the fans can do that. Punk said David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery CEO) calls him “One Bill Phil” because he’s “the genuine article in a business full of counterfeit Bucks.” Punk declared that the king is back and added that he has a lot of things to get off his chest. Punk said he had a question and then he’d get out of the hair of the fans. Punk said he this is what Joe Strummer (of The Clash) paid him for. He said he will always speak truth to power and will never compromise. Punk mentioned the people who feel he owes them an apology. “I am sorry that the only people softer than you are the wrestlers you like,” Punk said. “Tell me when I’m telling lies.” The crowd chanted Punk’s name. Punk picked up the bag and said the last time the fans saw him, he held what was in the bag above his head. He said it’s not because he deserved it, it’s his because he earned it. He said it’s not his because he had the best Dog Collar match, it’s his because he won the Dog Collar match. Punk said it belongs to him until someone can pin him or submit him for it. I personally loved it. I can’t stand the Bucks and think they are what’s wrong with the business today. Punk got his shots in and proved that he IS AEW’s star. Not Jericho, not the bucks, HIM!!

The first match of the night is for the TNT title!

Wardlow is defending against Luchasaurus and Christian Cage is here with him. They go straight to the brawling and fight to the floor, with Luchasaurus sending Wardlow into the steps. We head back into the ring as shots in the corner drop Wardlow again and we take a commercial break. Back with Wardlow hitting an electric chair and driving shoulders in the corner. Luchasaurus catches him on top though and a chokeslam brings him down for two. Wardlow pops back up and loads up the Powerbomb Symphony but Christian gets on the apron. Not that it matters as Wardlow hits the first powerbomb, but he spends too much time loading it up and gets chokeslammed for two. Wardlow tries to pick him up for something but can’t quite get it, instead settling for a powerslam. The Swanton makes it worse and Wardlow is fired up…but Christian takes a camera from a ringside photographer and breaks it over Wardlow’s head. Luchasaurus hits him from behind to win the title. The TNT Title is changing hands more than the WWE 247 Title. It seems like it’s going to be one that changes hands a lot, and now I’m sure Wardlow will get to rebuild himself and win it back, because he has spent what feels like years doing just that. Luchasaurus getting the title kind of sucks but what is AEW doing with Wardlow? He seemed ready to break into the main event (which could use some homegrown stars) and instead he’s just doing the same thing over and over.

Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews is the next match of the night!!

The fans are happy to see Andrade and they start fast by running the ropes. Andrade does his hang in the ropes deal and avoids a charge to send Buddy outside. A cartwheel moonsault off the apron drops Matthews again and they fall onto the announcers’ table. Back in the ring and Matthews pulls him shoulder first into the post, followed by a knock off the apron and into the barricade. Matthews gets a hanging DDT but his knee gives out in the corner. That allows Andrade to hit a discus elbow but Matthews is back up with a jumping kick to the face for two. The Figure Four goes on and Andrade turns it into the Figure Eight for the tap and the win. The Andrade reaction from the crowd surprised me. I don’t think he stays around that long but for now, or at least for tonight, the fans were way into him and that is a good sign for his future. I think also this crowd is just white hot. Matthews looked good as well, and if he ever gets out of the House of Black (which he doesn’t need to at the moment), there should be a strong singles push waiting on him. Post match respect is offered but the lights go out. Cue the House of Black to take Andrade out.

Miro vs. Tony Nese is next!

Miro runs Nese over to start and hits some hard forearms to the chest. Nese gets in a neck snap across the top and hits a jumping neck snap. Miro pulls his high crossbody out of the air but a Sterling distraction lets Nese get in a kick to the face. That earns him a Miro Up and a swinging release Rock Bottom that plants Nese down. The camel clutch finishes Nese. This was all about just getting Miro back out there and beating up someone the crowd finds irritating! They did that!

Ruby Soho and Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale is the next match up!

Blue is the hometown favorite. The Outcasts jump Blue and Nightingale to start and the beating is on outside before the bell. Storm even shoves Blue’s mom at ringside and gets slapped for her efforts. Nightingale corners Soho into the barricade and Blue adds a hurricanrana to drop Storm. The bell finally rings as Nightingale takes over inside. Nightingale fights her way out of trouble and Blue joins in to clean house. Everything breaks down and Nightingale plants Toni with a pumphandle slam. Storm is right back with the hip attack to each of them, setting up the spray paint. Nightingale isn’t having that though and the paint hits Soho by mistake. Code Blue finishes Soho for the win!

Ricky Starks is announced to be in the Owen Hart tournament.

Jeff Jarrett seems focused on Mark Briscoe and taking him out. This would be a solid match. I love Double J!

Here are the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn for a chat. They’re so happy to be here that Billy bought a new scissoring outfit. They might as well stick around for Dynamite and here’s a scissoring to commemorate the moment. And that’s it. Waste of a segment. They aren’t DX as much as they try to be.

MAIN EVENT TIME!!!

FTR/CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe/Bullet Club Gold

Harwood and White start things off with White firing off chops in the corner. A backdrop gets Harwood out of trouble so it’s off to Robinson for a strike off. Wheeler comes in for some dropkicks. A gorilla press plants Robinson and it’s back to Harwood, who immediately hands it off to Punk. Wheeler hits a middle rope powerslam on Robinson with Punk getting two and calling for the Go To Sleep. Harwood finally manages to get over to the corner and brings in Wheeler to clean house, including a rollup out of the corner for two on Robinson. A powerslam gives Wheeler two and it’s back to Punk for a Demolition Decapitator and a near fall of his own. We take another break and come back again with Robinson hitting a backsplash for two on Wheeler. Joe enziguris him in the corner but Wheeler grabs a belly to back suplex to drop Robinson. The hot tag brings in Punk to clean house but White rakes his eyes. White’s swinging Rock Bottom gets two but the Bladerunner is blocked. Instead Punk takes him into the corner for the PowerPlex into Punk’s top rope elbow. Joe comes back in to take Punk out and everything breaks down. Joe gets the Koquina Clutch on punk and White sleepers Harwood. Wheeler breaks that up and Harwood makes the save, meaning it’s the Shatter Machine to Robinson. Punk adds the GTS for the pin! Crowd goes wild!!

Match was long. Almost 30 minutes. I felt like it was good but felt at times they were killing time. But the main thing was getting Punk back into the swing of things and he looked great! I think Punk and Joe have to be the main draw here!

Chris Final Thoughts: This show was an example of what AEW claims to be. There was nothing but straight matches throughout and it felt more like a traditional Saturday night wrestling show. Punk got the big promo at the beginning but other than that it was mainly wrestling based with a few interviews and some talking in the middle. The Commentary team was a nice change as well, with Kelly and Nigel being SO much more laid back than what you get on Wednesdays. Anything other than Excretion and Tazz sounds like Monsoon and Heenan. As for everything else, the action was good, the stories made sense and it felt like a show that wasn’t just trying to be the same thing like we see on Wednesdays. If this is what we get on Saturdays then we are in for some fun nights. It was a great debut show and I can’t wait to see the ratings. However, let me play devils advocate. What can we expect when they move out of Chicago and the new show smell has worn off. For now though, we should take it all in and enjoy it as it was a hell of a show and more enjoyable than most Dynamites in a lot of ways. Until next time, see ya! Peace!

