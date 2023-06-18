6/18/23 WWE house show results from Charleston, WV

– Becky Lynch / Shotzi / Michin ( Mia Yim ) defeated Iyo Sky / Chelsea Green / Zoey Stark : Lynch taps out Green with the Disarmer.

– Bobby Lashley d Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) using a running powerslam.

– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) defeated Sheamus : Theory uses the ropes for leverage to get the pinfall. After the match, Sheamus awards him with a Brogue Kick for his efforts.

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : Sami Zayn / Kevin Owens (c) d. Alpha Academy ( w/ Maxine Dupri ) / The Viking Raiders ( w/ Valhalla ) / Jimmy and Jey Uso : NOTE : This was a scheduled 3-way. Adam Pearce added the Usos to the match. NOTE : Zayn connects with the helluva kick and pinfall on Erik.

– Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor using the Cross Rhodes.

– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) ( w/ Ludwig Kaiser ) d Shinsuke Nakamura / Matt Riddle : GUNTHER counters the Kinasha with a lariat and pinfall on Nakamura.

– Father’s Day Street Fight : Rey Mysterio defeated Dominick Mysterio after putting him through a table and then hitting the over the top rope slingshot splash for the pinfall.

– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Damian Priest : Rollins retains after a pedigree, a curb stomp and the pinfall on Priest.

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM