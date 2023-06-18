6/17/23 WWE house show results from Cincinnati, OH

– WWE Unified Tag Team Title : Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) d Finn Balor and Dominick Mysterio

– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) d Sheamus

– Bobby Lashley d Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett )

– Becky Lynch / Shotzi / Zelina Vega / Michin ( Mia Yim ) d Bayley / Iyo Sky / Zoey Stark / Chelsea Green

– WWE World Heavyweight Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Damien Priest

– Alpha Academy ( w/ Maxine Dupri ) d The Viking Raiders ( w/ Valhalla )

– WWE IC Title : GUNTHER (c) ( w/ Ludwig Kaiser ) d Matt Riddle / Shinsuke Nakamura

– WWE Undisputed Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) ( w/ Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman ) d Rey Mysterio : NOTE : The Usos came to ringside and prevented Sikoa from interfering in the match. Reigns pinned Mysterio using the spear.

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM