6/17/23 WWE house show results from Cincinnati, OH
– WWE Unified Tag Team Title : Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) d Finn Balor and Dominick Mysterio
– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) d Sheamus
– Bobby Lashley d Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett )
– Becky Lynch / Shotzi / Zelina Vega / Michin ( Mia Yim ) d Bayley / Iyo Sky / Zoey Stark / Chelsea Green
– WWE World Heavyweight Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Damien Priest
– Alpha Academy ( w/ Maxine Dupri ) d The Viking Raiders ( w/ Valhalla )
Maxxine and Valhalla’s interaction at #WWECincinnati !!
courtesy of @realmattkempke YT channel
— A. (@lexveraux) June 18, 2023
– WWE IC Title : GUNTHER (c) ( w/ Ludwig Kaiser ) d Matt Riddle / Shinsuke Nakamura
– WWE Undisputed Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) ( w/ Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman ) d Rey Mysterio : NOTE : The Usos came to ringside and prevented Sikoa from interfering in the match. Reigns pinned Mysterio using the spear.
Roman Reigns almost losing the title here . #WWECincinnati #wwe pic.twitter.com/o4EXZa95Vb
— MoZay (@EmilioFGraves) June 18, 2023
This is what happened the night after #TheUsos betrayed the #TribalChief #RomanReigns #SoloSikoa #WWECincinnati pic.twitter.com/SGdIzvznGW
— (@KingGhostSparta) June 18, 2023
