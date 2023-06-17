WWE trying to get Drew McIntyre back before Money In The Bank

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE is trying to get former champion Drew McIntyre back on television before Money In The Bank so he could be featured in the UK as well.

McIntyre and WWE are at odds over creative direction and McIntyre’s contract is up at the end of this year, with the two not close to agreeing to a new deal just yet. The issue, PWInsider says, revolves only around creative and the belief is that the Scotsman wants to stay in WWE if given certain assurances.

But until those things are ironed out, McIntyre is not expected to be back on WWE television so he could miss WWE’s return to the UK in two weeks’ time.

Drew has not been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 39 and his banger of a match against Sheamus and Gunther for the Intercontinental title.

He is currently in Germany representing WWE at the Special Olympics.