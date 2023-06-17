WWE News and Notes

– While speaking on Filthy Four, Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez revealed that WWE currently have no creative plans for Hit Row. He said ”If it was a year ago, we would be going man these guys better answer their phone. I would not answer my phone if I were Hit Row. But they’re not firing anyone anymore. They haven’t fired anyone since before Vince left. And they’re still here. They do nothing with the, and they get buried.”

– While speaking on The Ethan, Lou & Large Dave Show on I95 Rock, Mandy Rose spoke about her future in Pro Wrestling. He said “I’m on a little bit of a different path now, I’m in a little transitional phase. I’m no longer with the WWE right now. Not to say that I won’t wrestle in the future, I’m not really sure, but I’m taking a break right now and I’m focusing on my skincare line, my other brands, DaMandyz Donutz, helping out at my dad’s deli, I have some plans in the works that I want to help out with them and do some things.”

– WWE could take an interesting turn for a few people. A babyface can turn heel at the drop of a hat, and that includes the Street Profits and Bianca Belair. The Street Profits are still without title gold, and Belair recently lost her strap as well. After getting passed up as Asuka’s next challenger, the EST of WWE wasn’t happy. BWE dropped a very interesting note behind his private Twitter account. It seems that WWE might be pitching ideas for Bianca Belair and the Street Profits heel turn.

– Jakara Jackson has had the chance to learn from several people during her time in WWE so far, and she credits Zelina Vega with helping her out. Jackson is part of Noam Dar’s Meta-Four in NXT and during a video from chiropractor Dr. Beau Hightower, Jackson talked about how she’s spoken with Vega (among others) and received advice.

“So I’ve had the opportunity to talk to Zelina Vega,” Jackson said (per Fightful). “She’s one person that I most definitely have had opportunities to chat with, and she’s definitely put me on game with a lot of this. She’s helped a girl out, you know? I’ve met with Bianca [Belair] once. She’s awesome. Where I work, you run into a lot of people, and it’s mostly in passing, so like, I’ve just been able to say hi to people mostly.”