Video: Jey Uso makes his decision about Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Smackdown
During Friday’s edition of WWE Smackdown, Jey Uso made his decision about The Bloodline and if he was staying loyal to Roman Reigns.
After a few tense moments with his brother Jimmy, Jey stated that Jimmy was out of The Bloodline. However, Jey added that he was out too and then gave Reigns a superkick. Solo Sikoa was also taken out with superkicks from both Usos. The segment ended with Jimmy and Jey giving Reigns a superkick at the same time.
OH MY GOD 😱😱😱
The @WWEUsos just took out @WWERomanReigns and @WWESoloSikoa, #TheBloodline is over as we know it! 🤯#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9cU5X3RMRQ
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2023