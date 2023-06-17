Update on Brock Lesnar’s schedule, Bloodline Civil War, and viewership for Dark Side of the Ring

– Following last night’s events on Smackdown, it has now been confirmed that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos at Money in the Bank.

🚨BREAKING: WWE have officially announced a “Bloodline Civil War” Tag Team Match for the #MITB PLE on Saturday, July 1. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos is set. pic.twitter.com/bnkCLn6bjn — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) June 17, 2023

– Via Colin Vassallo: The third episode of Dark Side of the Ring, focusing on the Graham family, drew 197,000 viewers, up 42,000 viewers from last week’s show. The show did a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 0.02, and placed #96 on the top 150 cable chart for the night. (Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

– WWE has now provided an updated schedule for Brock Lesnar. It appears that there will be a few dates in his future with the company. Odds are, he won’t be done after that. July 3: Baltimore, MDat theCFG Bank Arena, July17: Atlanta, GA at theState Farm Arena & July 31: Houston, TX at the Toyota Center.