Three-man Collision commentary team unveiled

AEW President Tony Khan announced the commentary team for the company’s newest television show Collision.

The three-man booth will be headed up by Kevin Kelly who will be doing the play-by-play and will be assisted by Nigel McGuinness on color commentary. Hall of Famer Jim Ross will be doing the analysis, completing the trio.

This is Kelly’s first work for AEW. He currently does the English commentary for New Japan Pro-Wrestling shows. He served as a WWE commentator between 1996 and 2003 and then Ring of Honor between 2010 and 2017. He also worked several indies and MLW during his career.

McGuinness last did commentary for the Ring of Honor event at WrestleMania weekend and joins after he was released from WWE where he did commentary on NXT, NXT UK, and other broadcasts.