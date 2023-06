The Hardys vs. The Gunns set for next week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the first matchup for the June 21st edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff) will be clashing with The Gunns (Austin & Colten) in tag team action. The bout was made official on this evening’s AEW Rampage when the Hardys responded to the Gunn’s challenge from this past Wednesday’s Dynamite.