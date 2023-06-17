Updated: Charlotte and Ric Flair throw out respect to Buddy Matthews and Andrade

Jun 17, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair throws out some respect to Buddy Matthews and Andrade on their hard fought performance tonight on AEW Collision…

Charlotte also tweeted….

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Wanda Delray

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal