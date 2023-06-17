Updated: Charlotte and Ric Flair throw out respect to Buddy Matthews and Andrade
“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair throws out some respect to Buddy Matthews and Andrade on their hard fought performance tonight on AEW Collision…
Congratulations To @SNM_Buddy & @AndradeElIdolo! The Best Match I’ve Seen In A Year That @MsCharlotteWWE Wasn’t Involved In! WOOOOO! #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/t4HThYQziw
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 18, 2023
Charlotte also tweeted….
PAPI.
One of the best in the world. That’s what happens when you get to SHINE ⭐️ @AndradeElIdolo #AEWCollision 👏 #TheRealLatinoMan 🔥🔥🔥
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 18, 2023