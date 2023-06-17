Pretty Deadly become the #1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles

Former NXT Tag Team champions Pretty Deadly have earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles after winning a six-team gauntlet match on Smackdown to determine the #1 contenders.

It was The Brawling Brutes who ran down the gauntlet, with the team of Sheamus and Ridge Holland taking out The Street Profits, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, and Hit Row, before Pretty Deadly came in as the last team.

But it was the Brits who came out on top, with Elton Prince getting the pin on Sheamus to earn his team the victory.

The duo now will get a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team titles on the June 30 episode of Smackdown from London, England against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.