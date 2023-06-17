Notes on Eric Bischoff and Brutus Beefcake

– On the latest episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff looked back on the career of Mike Awesome.

Awesome joined WCW in 2000 despite being the ECW World Champion at the time, where he would become part of the ‘New Blood’ faction.

Bischoff thinks Awesome had all the tools to be a success, but it wasn’t the right time for him in the promotion.

“Take Tom Brady and throw him into the Detroit Lions roster. It doesn’t matter how great of an athlete or how big of a star Tom Brady would be, when you’re surrounded by a team that is not functional, that is not playing up to par, that doesn’t have momentum, it doesn’t matter. He had the right look. His head was squarely on its shoulders from a wrestling perspective. He was smart. He was good. But he wasn’t smart enough and good enough to rise above the lack of momentum and the dysfunction that was WCW in the year 2000.”

– During a recent edition of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake discussed how he’s struggled with an addiction to opioids during his career and his wife helping him get off of them. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Beefcake on how his wife helped him deal with opioid addiction: “She saved me. It’s like I said in the Hall of Fame speech, she saved me. She did. She got me off opiates … my best friends are all gone … 20 guys, all gone from opiates.”

On how he used painkillers during his career: I didn’t take ’em every day, but we were on the road every day and wrestling every day, so if you got ’em, what are you gonna do? You’re gonna take ’em.”