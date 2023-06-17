Notes on Batista, IYO SKY, and Samoa Joe

– Dave Bautista has become a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

– Sports Illustrated hints that WWE is considering turning IYO SKY babyface.

– Samoa Joe touched on the divide between The Elite and CM Punk.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Samoa Joe was asked about the divide between the two sides.

“This isn’t a divide, it’s an argument between men,” said Joe. “All those dudes don’t represent the entire genre of their generation. They have their own issues and their own problems. I don’t think it’s that deep. They’re grown-ass men. They have disagreements, they can figure it out or not. That’s between them.”