LIVE AEW Collision Recap

The sounds of Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” tune hits the airwaves on TNT as the clock strikes 8/7c, and the debut edition of AEW Saturday Night Collision is officially off-and-running from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

CM Punk Is Back … HOME!

From there, the camera pans the venue as fireworks and pyro erupt. Kevin Kelly welcomes us to the debut episode of the show. The camera continues to pan the absolutely packed house inside the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

The crowd immediately starts up a defeaning “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chant. The sounds of “Cult of Personality” plays and the crowd goes bonkers. After a slight delay, out he comes and the intensity and sound from the crowd picks up even more.

“The Best in the World” heads out with his new Roddy Piper influenced t-shirt on and a pair of wrestling sneakers tied around his neck. The crowd continues to roar as he heads to the ring and we hear Nigel McGuinness speak up for the first time as Kevin Kelly’s commentary partner.

After he settles in the ring, his music fades down and the “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chants pick up to an insanely loud level. Punk looks to be getting visibly emotional before even speaking. He then begins, “I don’t know if you guys have heard … but I’m tired of being nice.”

He mentions the injury he spent a while recovering from and says he’s back. And as long as he’s here, it’s a wrestling BUSINESS. It’s not a popularity contest. He says tonight we’re gonna have a conversation about the future, but first, he wants to have a conversation about his past.

Punk says if you would have told him when he was 15 years old that he would grow up to sell out the Budokan Hall in Japan and every building in Chicago with a roof, he wouldn’t of believed you. “I’m tired of being nice! Tell me when I’m telling lies!” He says he’s done all these things.

As he continues, he said he’s never fit in more somewhere in his entire life than he has here in the world of professional wrestling. He says he loves the fans because they love him. He says he’s never been one to apologize. He says he’s never been apologetic in his entire career. “I’m me. And I couldn’t have done this without all of you.”

“But it seems there are some people that hate me for the same reasons that you all love me,” he continued. He says he understands the sheer magnitude of him and his mere presence makes people uncomfortable. “Because I am the truth. And the truth is painful.”

He points out a sign in the crowd that says, “CM Punk is my hero.” One that says “Pepsi Phil.” One says “CM Junk.” He says you can call me that. “Love me, cheer me. Hate me, but you don’t do that because you know I’m right.” He mentions someone calling him “One Bill Phil” because he’s the one genuine article in a business “full of counterfeit f*cks.” Or maybe “counterfeit bucks” to go with his “One Buck Phil” line.

“The king is back, baby!” He says after letting a loud “CM Punk!” chant spread around the United Center. He continues, “But I do have a lot to get off my chest.” He says he has one question — “Why would I change?” He says this is what he was trained for. He will always speak truth to power, always be himself and never compromise.

“And then there’s the people who think they’re owed an apology. I’ve grown older and wiser in my years. Sometimes it’s better to be the bigger man. If you feel you need an apology — I’m sorry that the only people softer than you are the wrestlers you like. TELL ME WHEN I’M TELLING LIES!”

Another loud “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chant spreads throughout the building. He stops and picks up a red velvet sack. He says the last time he held what was in this bag high above his head was when he owned it after earning it. Not because he had the best dog-collar match in years, which he says with a sarcastic tone to mock MJF, but because he won it. “TELL ME WHEN I’M TELLING LIES!”

Punk says until someone pins or submits him for this belt, he’s still got every right to it. He grabs the shoes he had around his neck during his entrance and says until someone can fill these, they belong on his feet. “TELL ME WHEN I’M TELLING LIES!”

He drops the mic and ends another epic pipe bomb to add to his epic catalog. Off-mic as he walks up the ramp he says, “I didn’t come here to chase stars … I AM a star.” Excellent opening promo segment from “The Best in the World,” as you’d expect.

TNT Championship

Wardlow (C) vs. Luchasaurus

We see a pre-match video package to set the stage and get us ready for our opening bout of the debut episode of AEW Collision, which will feature a championship on-the-line.

The events leading up to tonight’s TNT Championship showdown between Wardlow and Luchasaurus is shown and then we head back inside the United Center. The camera settles at ringside, where the commentary table set up is location for Collision.

Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness have their first on-camera check-in during the broadcast. They welcome us to the show and then send things to the right where Luchasaurus’ theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Christian Cage.

Wardlow’s theme hits and out comes the reigning and defending TNT Champion for his latest open challenge defense of the title. Both the champion and the challenger are in the ring and now the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

After some early back-and-forth action we see Wardlow jump into the early offensive lead. He is taking it to Christian Cage’s masked monster as the crowd roars on with approval inside the jam-packed United Center.

The action spills out to the floor where Christian Cage makes his presence felt. Luchasaurus starts to take over on offense. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as our opening title contest here on AEW Collision continues.

When we return from the break, we see the action still in progress, with Luchasaurus in a comfortable offensive lead. Wardlow starts to show signs of life and is starting to shift the offensive momentum in his favor as the crowd in Chi-Town rallies behind him.

Now we work our way to the finishing sequence, which sees Christian Cage from ringside hop on the ring apron to blast Wardlow with a foreign object as he was climbing to the top-rope to finish off Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus quickly follows up with the cover and scores the pin fall victory. With the win, Luchasaurus becomes the new TNT Champion.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Luchasaurus

