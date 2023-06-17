Latest update on Jerry Lawler

Via Memphis Wrestling News:

Kay McPherson, who is Jerry Lawler’s first wife and mother of Brian Christopher Lawler, adds more positive details to Dutch Mantell’s slightly negative report on The King’s condition and recovery.

“Jerry is doing great. He had a stroke and is recovering. It takes awhile for the body to heal and that is exactly what Jerry’s body is doing. It is a slow process. He speaks just fine. He searches for the right word he wants to say and that frustrates him. He thinks about it for a few seconds and it comes to him. There is nothing wrong with his walk or arms. Yes, his right hand is being worked on to rebuild strength. Jerry is a fighter and will continue to do so.”

Kay McPherson was kind enough to straighten out some misconceptions about Jerry’s progress on our popular Classic Memphis Wrestling NOW group page. On behalf of Jerry Lawler’s fans, we’d like to thank Kay for clearing up the details and giving us hope for a full recovery.