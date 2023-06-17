Bron Breakker asked about Rick Steiner’s alleged incident with a transgender wrestler

As previously noted, transgender wrestler and Impact Wrestling star Gisele Shaw claimed that WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner made derogatory comments towards her at the 2023 WrestleCon event. Impact referee Daniel Spencer backed up Shaw’s story and so did Impact personality Gia Miller.

During an appearance on the Under the Ring podcast, Steiner’s son and WWE NXT star Bron Breakker was asked for a comment on the matter…

“Yeah, you know, I appreciate the question. I can’t speak for my father, but that’s not a reflection of me and who I am and what I’m about.” (quote courtesy of Wrestling Junkie).

Rick Steiner has kept a low profile since the alleged incident and has not issued a comment.