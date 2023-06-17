AEW EVP Nick Jackson uploads IG story on Page after Punk ESPN story

Following CM Punk’s story on ESPN where Punk accused Hangman Adam Page of shooting on him during their match at Double or Nothing and chipping his tooth, AEW EVP Nick Jackson added more fuel to the fire to the story and while not mentioning Punk by name, it’s very obvious what he wanted to do.

In an Instagram story yesterday, Jackson wrote, “Not only is he good at wrestling but he’s an even better human being,” and then tagged Adam Page in the post. The post was uploaded just after the ESPN story with Punk by Marc Raimondi was made public.

According to sources, AEW were hoping that ESPN would omit the Punk comments on Hangman Page as the company is trying to sign Page to a new long-term deal and allowing Punk to make those comments could maybe put some negativity on the whole situation now that Punk is back in the mix.

Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega have not signed a new AEW deal and the company is stepping up the efforts to lock them in.